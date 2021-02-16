McCarran International is named for former U.S. Sen. Patrick McCarran, a Democrat who represented Nevada from 1933 until his death in 1954.

As a senator, McCarran played a key role in the passage of the Civil Aeronautics Act of 1938, which established a role for the federal government by creating an independent national aviation authority, the Civil Aeronautics Authority, the precursor to today’s FAA. McCarran also helped secure federal funding to purchase the small private airfield that later became the international airport that currently bears his name.

But McCarran also had a history of anti-Semitism, which led some to question whether the airport should still carry his name.

“Sen. (Pat) McCarran, who at the time was probably a nice man, really is passed in history,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D), who pushed for the change, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “If you look back at his record, it was not good. The name doesn’t represent the diversity of our community.”

This is not the first time officials have tried to rename the airport. A similar measure surfaced in 2017 but stalled.

In an editorial, the Review-Journal said agree or disagree politically with Reid, he rose from “humble beginnings in the small mining town of Searchlight to become the leader of the world’s greatest deliberative body, fighting every step of the way for what he believed was in the best interests of his home state. This state, like all others, has numerous public buildings named after prominent Republicans and Democrats. Harry M. Reid is as prominent a Nevadan as there ever was. He deserves the honor.”

Reid, a Democrat, retired in 2017 after 30 years in the Senate, including eight as majority leader. He was known for his sharp tongue but also for being a deft parliamentarian who helped pass an $800 billion economic stimulus package, an expansion of a children’s health program and a pay-equity law for female workers during former president Obama’s first month in office. He also helped shepherd the Affordable Care Act into law.

In a tweet following the vote, Reid said he was honored.

Some members of the public who attended Tuesday’s meeting questioned why officials would rename the airport after a politician.

“You don’t name a car or new computer with a name that 50% of the possible consumers dislike,” said Las Vegas resident Daniel Braisted.

But the measure drew support from many longtime Reid supporters.

In a statement, Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts, said that because of McCarran’s history of support for racist and anti-Semitic policies, his name should not be the first one visitors see when they reach Nevada.