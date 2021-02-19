Crews in Maryland, Virginia and the District have been out overnight and in the early morning treating roads, but officials warned that overpasses and bridges may still have slick spots and black ice.
Some schools in the region were closed or changed their schedules to online learning.
On Thursday, officials reported several crashes and disabled vehicles throughout the region. There were no fatal crashes related to weather, officials said.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said some wintry mix is possible in the morning, but there will be some melting and drying out later this afternoon and possible sunshine.