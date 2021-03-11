The enforcement comes as D.C. schools resume in-person learning. Schools opened their doors to teachers and students last month for the first time in nearly a year.

Christine Davis, DPW’s interim director, said the enforcement will “help provide easier parking access in District school communities.”

Parking enforcement remains suspended in other areas as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although parking meters are operational, the city is not ticketing vehicles on expired meters. Ticketing is also suspended for expired D.C. license plates and inspection stickers, as well as for expired residential parking permits. The city has not booted or towed vehicles for those violations since last spring.

Street sweeping in residential zones is canceled, as is enforcement of related parking restrictions. DPW said residents can report areas that need cleaning to the DC 311 Call Center.

“Although sweeping is suspended we are still out to keep the city clean and safe for our residents!” the agency said in a tweet.