“We have seen growing interest from airport customers in having covid testing in airports, as more countries require visitors to have a negative covid test prior to traveling,” John E. Potter, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages both airports, said in a statement. “We are excited to offer passengers this service and hope it will make their journeys easier and help rebuild confidence in flying.”

The two airports join a growing number in the U.S. and around the world to offer customers the option of being tested at the airport instead of a separate clinic. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for travelers who must show proof of a negative test to travel.

Officials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are looking into providing on-site testing but do not yet have a program in place, officials said.

While travelers to the U.S. are required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before they board their flights, there is no such requirement for people flying within the country. However, some states, including Hawaii, will allow visitors to skip quarantine requirements if they can show proof of a negative test.

Officials at MWAA said testing is one of several steps they have taken to make the travel process as convenient as possible. The airport has stepped up cleaning, installed hand-sanitizing stations and placed hundreds of decals around the airport to encourage social distancing.

At Dulles, the testing area is in the main international terminal on the baggage claim level, near Door 2. The pop-up facility will have nine testing rooms. XpresCheck executives say they expect to be able to administer more than 500 tests per day.

At Reagan National, the testing area is located in National Hall near Terminal B. The space will have four testing rooms and is expected to be able to administer more than 300 tests per day, the company said.

Customers will be able to book testing appointments online, although the centers also can accommodate walk-ups. Health insurance is not accepted, but customers will be given documentation that allows them to submit a claim to their insurance company. Testing costs range from $90 to $200, according to the company’s website. Additional costs are possible depending on which external lab is used.