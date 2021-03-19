The cars were abandoned after incidents in June 2020 and January 2021, the Park Service said. Authorities said one car left the road when its driver lost control while speeding, while in the other instance, the driver lost control during cold, wet weather. The statement said neither driver was seriously injured.
The cars are located next to the Potomac River near Windy Run and Overlook 1, according to the statement. The Park Service also said it will temporarily close parts of the Potomac Heritage Trail near the vehicles for up to 30 minutes at a time while the cars are removed.
Only one other car has left the road in such a manner in the past five years, officials said.