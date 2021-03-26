The comments are a matter for the FAA, the agency said in a statement, because airline pilots can discuss only safety-related issues while taxiing or flying below 10,000 feet.
A recording of the comments was captured by the website LiveATC.net. SFGate.com reported that the incident occurred March 12.
In a statement, Southwest said the comments “are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our employees.”
“This situation was an isolated incident involving a single employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hardworking, respectful People of Southwest Airlines,” the company said. “We do not publicly discuss employee matters, but we are fully addressing the situation internally.”