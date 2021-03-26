How we travel

Spring travel surge: Increased air travel offers a boost for beleaguered airlines — and brings fears of infection rise

Taxed by the mile: Two states tax some drivers by the mile. Many more want to give it a try.

Unruly airline passengers: FAA to extend ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for bad behavior while federal mask mandate is in place

The changing commute

Return to offices: The Washington commute could return by fall for many workers. It won’t be the same as before.

Daily trips: Americans have started leaving home even more than before the pandemic, cellphone data shows

More biking, fewer trains: Survey examines the pandemic’s effects on mobility in the D.C. region

Getting around Washington

Union Station: Multibillion-dollar overhaul reduces space for buses, setting up clash over future of services

Silver Line: Second phase should reach ‘substantial completion’ by Labor Day, project director says

