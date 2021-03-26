The train was not involved in a collision and rail cars did not separate, Jannetta said. Investigators are still working to determine the cause and the malfunction that occurred.
Fire officials said some of the passengers self-evacuated. Jannetta said all riders were off the train and on the Rhode Island Avenue station platform as of 5:20 p.m.
“The investigation into the nature of the mechanical issue is ongoing,” he said.
Trains were running in both directions on a single track as of 6 p.m. Friday while Metro officials worked to remove the disabled train.