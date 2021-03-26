The train was not involved in a collision and rail cars did not separate, Jannetta said. Investigators are still working to determine the cause and the malfunction that occurred.
Fire officials said some of the passengers self-evacuated. Jannetta said all riders were off the train and on the Rhode Island Avenue station platform, which is an aboveground station, as of 5:20 p.m.
Several passengers tweeted they were stuck on the train for more than an hour.
Metro responded to say transit police and rail supervisors were sent to the train to escort them off.
“The investigation into the nature of the mechanical issue is ongoing,” Jannetta said.
Trains were running in both directions on a single track as of 6 p.m. Friday while Metro officials worked to remove the disabled train.