According to the White House, proceeds from the corporate tax hikes would raise:

$115 billion … to rebuild bridges and highways, cut emissions and reduce congestion

$20 billion … to reduce traffic fatalities, focusing on walkers and bikers

$85 billion … to boost transit and stretch rail and bus lines to new places, doubling federal dollars

$80 billion … to boost Amtrak, expand intercity rail and upgrade the Northeast Corridor and other routes

$174 billion …“to win the EV (electric vehicle) market” with refurbished factories, incentives, 500,000 chargers, electric buses and mail trucks

$25 billion … to fix airports, upgrade safety facilities and make it easier to reach terminals without a car

$17 billion … to lessen pollution near ports, and improve waterways, freight movement and ferries

$20 billion … to reconnect communities torn by highway construction and advance racial equity in new projects

$25 billion … to spur ambitious projects seen as too complex or overwhelming for current funding programs

$50 billion … to improve infrastructure and community resilience, including with health, food and transportation services such as roads and rail