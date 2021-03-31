According to the White House, proceeds from the corporate tax hikes would raise:
$115 billion … to rebuild bridges and highways, cut emissions and reduce congestion
$20 billion … to reduce traffic fatalities, focusing on walkers and bikers
$85 billion … to boost transit and stretch rail and bus lines to new places, doubling federal dollars
$80 billion … to boost Amtrak, expand intercity rail and upgrade the Northeast Corridor and other routes
$174 billion …“to win the EV (electric vehicle) market” with refurbished factories, incentives, 500,000 chargers, electric buses and mail trucks
$25 billion … to fix airports, upgrade safety facilities and make it easier to reach terminals without a car
$17 billion … to lessen pollution near ports, and improve waterways, freight movement and ferries
$20 billion … to reconnect communities torn by highway construction and advance racial equity in new projects
$25 billion … to spur ambitious projects seen as too complex or overwhelming for current funding programs
$50 billion … to improve infrastructure and community resilience, including with health, food and transportation services such as roads and rail
Source: American Jobs Plan, White House