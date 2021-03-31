A sweeping White House effort to inject more than $600 billion into transportation infrastructure would transform the federal government’s role in transportation, addressing mobility, climate and equity concerns.

The transportation-related measures are part of a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan Biden unveiled Wednesday to address damaged bridges, unequal broadband access, climate change and care for people with disabilities. The American Jobs Plan would be paid for, in part, by raising the corporate tax rate and global minimum tax.

According to the White House, proceeds from the corporate tax hikes would raise:

$115 billion … to rebuild bridges and highways, cut emissions and reduce congestion

$20 billion … to reduce traffic fatalities, focusing on walkers and bikers

$85 billion … to boost transit and stretch rail and bus lines to new places, doubling federal dollars

$80 billion … to boost Amtrak, expand intercity rail and upgrade the Northeast Corridor and other routes

$174 billion …“to win the EV (electric vehicle) market” with refurbished factories, incentives, 500,000 chargers, electric buses and mail trucks

$25 billion … to fix airports, upgrade safety facilities and make it easier to reach terminals without a car

$17 billion … to lessen pollution near ports, and improve waterways, freight movement and ferries

$20 billion … to reconnect communities torn by highway construction and advance racial equity in new projects

$25 billion … to spur ambitious projects seen as too complex or overwhelming for current funding programs

$50 billion … to improve infrastructure and community resilience, including with health, food and transportation services such as roads and rail

Source: American Jobs Plan, White House