The filing alleged the “acts began, continued and were completed while the aircraft was in flight … during which it overflew part of the District of Maryland and other federal districts.”
No attorney was listed for Haak in the filing, who is charged with violating D.C. Code Section 22-1312, which is a misdemeanor.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Haak left the airline before to the company learned about the incident. The airline said the alleged acts were “not witnessed by passengers.”
“We’ve cooperated with the appropriate outside agencies as they investigate,” Southwest’s statement said.
“Southwest Airlines takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously, with a well-defined policy and reporting process for harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation claims,” the statement continued. “Our corporate culture is built upon treating others with mutual respect and dignity, and the events alleged in this situation are inconsistent with the behavior that we require of our employees.”