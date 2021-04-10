The missteps are just the latest involving Metro’s Rail Operations Control Center, or ROCC, which has been under pressure to reform its safety response and reporting practices and procedures since the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission issued a 50-page audit in September that described the main control room for all Metrorail operations as a “toxic workplace” and cited 21 safety failures or workplace issues it said put Metro passengers and workers at risk.

The latest problems stemmed from a March 26 event when a Red Line train had a mechanical problem and stopped about 100 yards from the Rhode Island Metro station in Northwest Washington, stranding 109 passengers onboard. After more than an hour, riders were escorted off the train, and no one was seriously injured. Two people were treated on the scene for dehydration and anxiety. The breakdown’s cause is under investigation.

But it was in the response and reporting of the breakdown where Metro made several missteps, Wiedefeld said. Customers sat onboard for 90 minutes without necessary guidance, he said. Two passengers evacuated the train themselves, a dangerous move on Metro’s busy tracks that include an electrified third rail that powers the system.

Police were called in late to assist, Wiedefeld said.

“Communications between the ROCC and the field were inadequate regarding recovery efforts,” Wiedefeld said.

After passengers were safely offloaded from the train, Metro employees started preparing the disabled rail cars for a tow to Metro’s rail yard. It was then that the disabled train rolled about 137 feet on its own before a Metro worker could apply a hand brake to stop it.

Wiedefeld said the train ran away at a speed of less than 5 mph and that no one was hurt.

The workers on the scene did not report the rolling train to Metro’s ROCC and Safety department.

“While no employees were injured, nor was there equipment damage, rail operations personnel at the scene failed to report the train rolling to ROCC or the Safety department (SAFE),” Wiedefeld wrote. Internal safety inspectors “discovered” the event while listening to audio recordings of communications dispatches during a post-incident review, he said.

But Max Smith, spokesman for the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to monitor Metrorail safety, said that’s not true. It was the commission’s inspectors who learned of the runaway train during their investigation, and they in turn told Metro safety officials about it. They also first learned about the two passengers who had evacuated themselves.

“The [safety commission] identified several issues in this event that were not initially identified by [Metro]," Smith said. “The [commission] has required full reporting and accurate reporting of the customer self-evacuation and the runaway train event.”

Smith said Metro also failed to notify the Federal Transit Administration of the runaway train, as federal regulations require.

Wiedefeld said that in the wake of the missteps he is changing the way Metro responds to breakdowns of any of its passenger vehicles, including Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess, which is Metro’s paratransit service for disabled customers.

Rail operations, he said, will develop instructions and retrain staff on how to attach rail cars properly. Metro’s Safety department and its Office of Emergency Management will have representatives in the ROCC “on a 24-7 basis to coordinate incident response.”

Metro employees will develop a playbook on how to assure and monitor passengers during service delays, breakdowns or disruptions. Safety officials will remind Metro staff of their duty to report “unusual occurrences, such as rolling events,” Wiedefeld said.

Wiedefeld said he is also lowering the threshold for what is considered an emergency at Metro. Anytime a train, bus or MetroAccess car breaks down, he said, emergency management staff must be notified.

Many emergency functions that are not law-enforcement or first-responder related will move out of the auspices of Metro Transit police and under the umbrella of Metro’s Safety department to help improve coordination.

“By Monday, all incidents of trains, buses, and paratransit vehicles disabled for any reason and for any amount of time will qualify for a new, lower threshold for internal notifications of all departments,” Wiedefeld said. They include Metro’s Safety department, rail and bus operations, Metro’s Customer Service and Communication Marketing department and Metro Transit Police.