Bowser also announced an amnesty deal for drivers who have outstanding tickets. From June 1 to Sept. 30, all overdue parking, photo-enforcement and moving violations can be paid without penalty, Bowser said. That means drivers with overdue tickets will essentially pay half, because fines double after 30 days.

“If you have tickets, you will have to pay the original ticket, but not the doubling,” Bowser said at a news conference. “Now is the opportunity to get your affairs taken care of with the DMV."

There are about $400 million in outstanding tickets, and the city expects to collect about $200 million through the four-month ticket amnesty program, Deputy Mayor Lucinda M. Babers said.

“It’s not only for D.C. residents,” she said. “We do encourage Maryland and Virginia residents who also have outstanding tickets to take advantage of the amnesty program.”

The amnesty program comes as the city prepares to resume critical city operations, from full parking enforcement to towing of illegally parked vehicles to requirements to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations and inspections. The need for up-to-date inspections and registrations had been suspended during the coronavirus public health emergency, as had most parking restrictions.

Enforcement of parking regulations in school zones resumed last month.

Bowser said last month that there was less need for enforcement during stay-at-home periods of the pandemic, when traffic into the city was greatly reduced. On Monday, she said activity is picking up on city roads and sidewalks, adding that "these enforcement mechanisms are one way we can make our transportation network more efficient.”

Major employers have announced plans to bring back workers to downtown offices this summer and fall.

Starting in June, enforcement officers will resume ticketing for expired parking meters, expired residential parking permits and expired vehicle tags. City employees will also ticket and tow in “No Parking” zones.

Street sweeping in residential zones will also resume, which means vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during sweeping hours will be ticketed.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will require all D.C.-registered vehicles to display valid registration and inspection stickers starting June 1. Residents can renew registration online or by mail. The inspection station operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

In July, the city will resume booting vehicles with two or more outstanding tickets that are more than 60 days old.

The DMV will require all expired D.C. driver’s licenses and ID Cards to be renewed before July 1.

“We’re asking everybody to look at their vehicle registrations and inspections, their driver’s licenses and ID cards, and, of course, to be mindful of all parking regulations and all driving regulations,” Bowser said.

None of the city’s DMV service centers are accepting walk-ins for registrations and licensing services. And appointments have generally been limited, with many residents complaining about long waits to secure a DMV visit. In preparation for getting back to normal, and requiring people to have up-to-date credentials, the DMV has added more appointment slots, Bowser said.

She said people have plenty of time to schedule an appointment at the DMV and avoid facing penalties after that deadline.

Residents with REAL ID compliant ID or licenses can renew online or by mail. Residents without a REAL ID credential and residents 70 or older are required to visit their DMV to renew. A Real ID is generally identifiable by a star in the upper-right corner.

“We do want to make sure that only people who absolutely need to make an in-person visit do so,” Babers said.

City officials also reminded residents that the cost of residential street parking permits goes up June 1. Under a law passed by the D.C. Council last year, households with multiple cars will pay more for permits to park on streets where nonresident parking is limited or prohibited. The cost for a residential street parking permit is going up, from $35 to $50 for the first registered car. A second vehicle will cost $75, a third $100, and every vehicle thereafter will cost $150.