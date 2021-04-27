Single-tracking the line, Elrich had said, would provide enough room for the trail inside the station, avoiding the cost of the additional tunnel when the county budget is tight.
In a Monday letter to Elrich, MDOT said single-tracking would add at least two minutes to the time that each train would spend at the station. That would put trains at least eight minutes apart, slower than the 7½-minute headway required by a federally approved plan, MDOT said. It also could result in broken-down trains getting stuck in the station, requiring “costly” bus bridges, according to state transportation officials.
Changing the design would put the project at “significant risk” because it would require new federal approval, MDOT said.
“Our federal partners are not in favor of a change that diminishes operational capacity and flexibility,” the agency wrote in its letter.
The trail east of the Bethesda Row shopping district has been closed since 2017 for Purple Line construction between Bethesda and Silver Spring. County officials have promised to pay to rebuild the trail alongside the state-built Purple Line tracks, including beneath Wisconsin Avenue.
Elrich has proposed postponing county funding for a new trail tunnel until at least fiscal 2027, beyond the county’s six-year capital budget. Montgomery County Council members took a straw vote in March to restore the funding to begin construction in fiscal 2025, but the final budget will not be approved until May.
The 16-mile Purple Line initially was scheduled to begin carrying passengers in March 2022. It has been delayed while the companies managing the project seek a new construction contractor after the original one quit following years of cost disputes with MDOT.