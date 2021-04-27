In Maryland, 75 percent of licensed drivers and ID card-holders are Real ID-compliant, well above the national average. In the nation’s capital, 92 percent of residents with a driver’s license or identification have a Real ID. Other states, such as Virginia, are not making the Real ID mandatory, giving license holders the choice to get a standard or Real ID, which federal officials say creates confusion. About one-third of Virginia’s state-issued credentials are Real ID-compliant, according to the Virginia DMV.