U.S. Capitol Police announced street closures ahead of President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

Capitol Police also said access to the Capitol building and Capitol Square will be restricted to those with credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Biden is scheduled to begin speaking at 9 p.m. Police said these street closures will begin at 7 p.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to First Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE
  • First Street NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SE
  • New Jersey Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • D Street NE from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE
  • Delaware Avenue NE from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
  • First Street NE from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW
  • C Street NE from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE
  • Maryland Avenue NE from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE
  • Second Street NE from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE
  • East Capitol Street from Second Street NE to First Street NE
  • Independence Avenue from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW
  • C Street SW from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE
  • Delaware Avenue SW from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW
  • South Capitol Street from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
  • New Jersey Avenue SE from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
  • Maryland Avenue SW from Third Street SW to First Street SW