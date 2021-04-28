- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to First Street NW
- Constitution Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE
- First Street NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SE
- New Jersey Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- D Street NE from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE
- Delaware Avenue NE from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
- First Street NE from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW
- C Street NE from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE
- Maryland Avenue NE from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE
- Second Street NE from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE
- East Capitol Street from Second Street NE to First Street NE
- Independence Avenue from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW
- C Street SW from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE
- Delaware Avenue SW from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW
- South Capitol Street from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
- New Jersey Avenue SE from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
- Maryland Avenue SW from Third Street SW to First Street SW
