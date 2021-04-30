It also found Metro lacks rules and training regarding the movement of maintenance vehicles — and the switches that guide them — in yard areas known as “dark territory.” That’s a reference to stretches of rail yard track not controlled by signals that indicate to operators when it is safe to move.
Investigators found that Metro personnel are told to move maintenance vehicles around “dark territory” areas without coordination involving safety personnel in the rail yard tower.
“This creates a risk of collision with other vehicles or with Metrorail personnel or contractors who might be moving through the yard,” the commission’s report said.
Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the agency is examining the oversight commission’s findings.
“We have a number of projects underway to improve our communications system and our operating practices and will be reviewing these efforts to assure they are responsive to the concerns noted,” Ly said.
In their findings, commission investigators said they appreciate Metro’s ongoing work, including transitioning to a new radio system in the coming years. But the commission said functioning radio communications or alternate methods for sharing information should be in place in the meantime because of safety implications.
Metro must identify and resolve the communications gaps in rail yard areas where vehicles could encounter each other, the commission said. Among the interim steps are “creating and maintaining an up-to-date map of areas with poor or no radio communication and specifying alternate means of communication or safety protections in those areas,” it said.
Congress approved the creation of the oversight commission in 2017 after deadly incidents within the transit system and persistent safety problems.
The commission has the authority to require Metro officials to make changes. It said Metro will need to draw up a Corrective Action Plan to describe how it will address the latest concerns.
The system has made strides on safety under General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, although safety experts also point to continuing lapses and, at times, inching progress.
For example, under an earlier Corrective Action Plan related to the accuracy of radio transmissions, Metro had said it would complete needed fixes by 2017, and then by January 2021, but it “has not yet instituted changes that consistently result in minimum compliance with WMATA’s radio protocols,” the commission said.