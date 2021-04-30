“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.
TSA officials said the extension of the face mask requirement is consistent with CDC policies.
Children under the age of 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt from the face mask requirement, but others could face penalties if they refuse to comply. Under current TSA rules, penalties for non-compliance start at $250 and increase to $1,500 for repeat offenders.