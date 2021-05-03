An environmental lawsuit against the state’s Purple Line project ended up delaying the start of construction by a year, after the state had signed a $5.6-billion contract with a team of companies to build and operate it. The state had to pay an additional $250 million to cover those delay-related costs and others in a legal settlement to salvage the light-rail project’s broader public-private partnership. Even so, most Purple Line construction has been delayed by at least another year while the private consortium replaces the construction contractor that quit over the cost disputes.