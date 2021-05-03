Moreover, the protest said, the lack of construction expertise by toll road operator Transurban and investment bank Macquarie “means that they have no ability to identify and mitigate construction risks until it is too late.” The bid protest was obtained by The Washington Post via a public records request.
The Cintra-led team, called Capital Express Mobility Partners, wrote that it was “mind-boggling” that the Maryland Department of Transportation awarded the bid to a team that lacked a lead construction contractor.
MDOT’s contracting officer on the project rejected the protest April 15, writing that there was “no merit” to its claims and that Transurban’s proposal “presented the most advantageous offer to the state.” Arguments contained in the protest also were filed too late under the project’s bid requirements. MDOT said in its response.
The state’s bid requirements said only that team members had to have “construction and/or management” experience, MDOT said, noting that the contract was to “develop” the lanes, not build them. The predevelopment contract, which would last about a year, would allow companies to design the lanes and anticipate any construction challenges, MDOT officials have said.
MDOT determined that the Transurban-led team “based on their experience with similar projects, their financial integrity and other relevant factors had the capacity in all respects to ensure good faith performance of the work,” said a letter by Jeffrey T. Folden, MDOT’s contracting officer on the project.
Transurban developed and operates toll lanes on the Beltway and I-95 in Northern Virginia.
Bidders for the Maryland project were permitted to base their proposals on below-market assumptions, Folden wrote, because they would be taking the risk for them. The bids, Folden wrote, were “presumably based upon their own pricing methodology plans and their own willingness to assume and allocate risk.”
Transurban North American President Pierce Coffee said the Transurban team, known as Accelerate Maryland Partners, “acted in strict compliance” with the bid requirements in what was a “fair and competitive procurement.”
The team, Coffee said in an email, is “confident that our selection was based on the merits of our track record and innovative, dedicated approach to delivering on behalf of governments and their communities — all demonstrated within our proposal.”
The Cintra-led team was allowed to appeal the contracting officer’s decision to Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater. But the documents released to The Post do not show whether it did so. Under project bid rules, the companies could end their protest based on Slater’s decision or appeal in court. That could include seeking an injunction to prevent the state from approving the contract until the case is resolved, which could take months.
Doug Gansler, a lawyer for the Cintra team and a former Maryland attorney general, did not respond to a request for comment. The 25-page protest filing asked that MDOT disqualify the Transurban team or reopen the competition with more clarification on the financial proposals, such as by setting a minimum assumption for any markup that a lead construction contractor would charge.
Experts say bid protests on large infrastructure projects are common, especially on a project like Maryland’s proposed highway expansion, which is expected to be worth billions. This protest could upend MDOT’s schedule to clinch a 50-year contract that state officials say is critical to reducing traffic congestion in the Washington suburbs, including by rebuilding and expanding the American Legion Bridge.
Under a predevelopment agreement, which would last about a year, the companies would have the right of first refusal on the decades-long contract to build the lanes, finance their construction and keep most of the toll revenue via a public-private partnership.
MDOT had planned to seek approval of the predevelopment agreement this month from the state’s Board of Public Works — composed of the governor, comptroller and treasurer. However, that has been pushed back because of the bid protest, probably until at least July. The contract first must be approved by the board for the Maryland Transportation Authority, which operates the state’s toll facilities, and reviewed by the General Assembly for up to 30 days.
Whether MDOT would continue to seek that approval if the contract award ends up in court is unclear.
The Board of Public Works may execute a contract under challenge if doing so “without delay is necessary to protect substantial state interests,” according to state regulations.
MDOT recently saw how proceeding with a contract amid pending court action can result in delays and significant cost overruns.
An environmental lawsuit against the state’s Purple Line project ended up delaying the start of construction by a year, after the state had signed a $5.6-billion contract with a team of companies to build and operate it. The state had to pay an additional $250 million to cover those delay-related costs and others in a legal settlement to salvage the light-rail project’s broader public-private partnership. Even so, most Purple Line construction has been delayed by at least another year while the private consortium replaces the construction contractor that quit over the cost disputes.
MDOT also could end up having to pay if a lawsuit derailed the toll lane plan. As part of a predevelopment agreement, the state has said it would commit to reimbursing Transurban and Macquarie up to $50 million of their predevelopment costs if the project is canceled.
State officials have said the toll lanes would come at “no net cost” to taxpayers, relieve worsening traffic congestion, and help the state keep pace with Northern Virginia, which has 53 miles of toll lanes and 12 more miles being built or planned.
Opponents, including environmental groups and planners in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, say the proposal would give short shrift to mass transit, harm public parkland, and continue to promote environmentally damaging, auto-dependent sprawl.
The predevelopment agreement would cover the first 37 miles of the project — on the Beltway from the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge to the I-270 spur and up I-270 to Frederick. The bridge would be rebuilt and expanded.
The state plans to add four toll lanes to both highways — two in each direction. On lower I-270, one of the carpool lanes would be converted into a toll lane, while MDOT officials say the lane configuration north of I-370 is still being studied. The regular lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.