“This is a great day for rail in the commonwealth and a great day for the New River Valley,” Northam said in announcing the deal. He said the financial commitment would create a vital connection between southwest Virginia and the rest of the state.
The track acquisition, which will cost Virginia $38.2 million, is part of an initiative to expand passenger rail service in southwest Virginia. As part of the deal, the state and Norfolk Southern also will invest $219 million in infrastructure improvements along the corridor, officials said.
The deal is an extension of Virginia’s $3.7 billion passenger rail expansion program that seeks to get more people onto trains.
Virginia officials in March said they had finalized agreements with CSX, Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express for the expansion plan along the Interstate 95 corridor. Virginia is planning to grow passenger rail service this decade by building a new rail bridge over the Potomac River, adding new track in the Washington-Richmond corridor, and buying hundreds of miles of passenger right of way from CSX.
At the announcement Wednesday in Christiansburg, Northam said the state will partner with the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority to fund construction of a station building, parking and roadway access in Christiansburg. As part of the deal, Norfolk Southern will make additional investments that would help create a continuous two-track corridor from Manassas to Remington.
New train service in the corridor could begin as early as 2025. The plan calls for two Northeast Corridor round-trips extending from Roanoke to Christiansburg. Virginia rail officials estimate the new service would add about 80,000 new passengers in the first year of operations.
The New River Valley region is home to about 180,000 residents and 40,000 college students.
“While we are bringing rail to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, we’re not finished," Northam said. "We want to take it all the way out to Bristol to open up the great southwest.”