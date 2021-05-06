That combination opened the Republican, who represents a district north of Columbus, up to a torrent of online ridicule and swipes from political opponents as local and national media turned his drive into a parable on driver safety and political irony.
“Too bad [your] Driver’s Ed teacher did not instruct you in the dangers of distracted driving,” a commenter wrote Thursday in response to Brenner’s Facebook post praising educators during Teacher Appreciation Week.
“Brenner can’t have it both ways,” added D.J. Byrnes, a Democrat and former legislative candidate. “Either he was paying attention to the road and neglecting his governmental duties or he was paying attention to the meeting and putting other people’s lives at risk through his own arrogance.”
Brenner did not respond to questions Thursday about his drive during Monday’s session of Ohio’s Controlling Board, which makes adjustments to the state budget.
“Senator Brenner was simply following the law, using hands free audio technology,” John Fortney, communications director for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus, wrote on Brenner’s behalf.
A recording of the nearly 13-minute videoconference — much of which overlapped with Brenner’s drive — showed the seat-belt-using senator repeatedly glancing in the direction of his phone, which had been placed to his right. Images of passing trees and utility poles could be seen poking through imperfections in the computerized office background he had switched on ahead of the journey.
During one 14-second stretch, Brenner appeared to look toward his device six times. During another 23-second stretch, he glanced toward the phone 10 more times. While he generally appeared to be paying attention to the road, a road safety expert criticized the legislator’s decision to drive.
“I think it’s fairly obvious, but it’s a terrible idea,” said Thomas Dingus, author of “Survive the Drive, A Guide to Keeping Everyone on the Road Alive.” He continued: “If they’re short glances, it’s better. It’s still not good. It will still increase your crash risk as some point.”
Dingus said the risk of crashing while texting or dialing someone on the phone is about five times greater than driving while not doing those things. The odds of crashing while talking on a hands-free phone is about 50 percent higher, a little more than talking to a passenger in the car, he said. “If you’re looking double-digit numbers of times away form the roadway, your crash risk is increasing,” said Dingus, director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.
Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) had announced plans last week to introduce a bill to expand restrictions on texting and driving to make Ohio a “hands-free state.” Abrams described stark statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing more than 91,000 distracted-driving crashes statewide from 2013 through 2019, leading to at least 47,000 injuries and 305 deaths.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 3,142 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019.
“A recent survey found that distracted driving is overwhelmingly the number one concern for Ohio drivers,” Abrams said in a statement.
The legislation would bar people from “holding, or physically supporting with any part of the person’s body” an electronic wireless communication device. It also adds to the list of devices those that are “capable of displaying a video, movie, broadcast television image, or visual image.”
In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, which first reported the story and noted the introduction of the safety legislation, Brenner said, “I wasn’t distracted. I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it.”
Brenner told the Dispatch he had back-to-back meetings in different places, and that he has been on numerous calls while driving.
“Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I’m not paying attention to the video. To me, it’s like a phone call,” he said.