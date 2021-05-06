Dingus said the risk of crashing while texting or dialing someone on the phone is about five times greater than driving while not doing those things. The odds of crashing while talking on a hands-free phone is about 50 percent higher, a little more than talking to a passenger in the car, he said. “If you’re looking double-digit numbers of times away form the roadway, your crash risk is increasing,” said Dingus, director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.