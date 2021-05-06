In April, Metrobus ridership on weekdays averaged about 180,000 passenger trips each day. The service changes, which will affect more than 60 routes, will bring Metrobus operations to 85 percent of what they were before the pandemic, Metro officials said.
Here are the routes that will be affected:
Starting June 6, service will run through 2 a.m., seven days a week on these routes:
In the District: 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2
In Maryland: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8
In Virginia: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B
Service is being restored to pre-pandemic levels on the following routes:
In the District: 60, W3 (Saturday)
In Maryland: C29 (Saturday)
Weekend service is being restore on this route:
In the District: 62
Weekday service restored is being restored on the following routes:
In Virginia: 18J, 23B, 23T, 26A, 28F
New or extended routes to increase AM/PM rush hour service will take place on these routes:
In Maryland: C26
In Virginia: 11C (New), 17K, 21C (New), 22F
Service adjustments will be adjusted on the following routes to improve service and reliability (Note: riders should check timetables for updated schedule information):
In the District: 30N, 30S, 32, 36, 64, 96, A2, A4, M4, W3, W5
In Maryland: D13, D14, G12, G14
Another change: Beginning July 10, the Fairfax Connector will take over operations of five Metrobus routes — 3T, 15K, 3A, 29C, 29W. The shift is designed to restore and provide enhanced service to key areas in Fairfax County, with connections to the McLean, East Falls Church, West Falls Church and the Pentagon Metrorail stations. The routes are as follows: