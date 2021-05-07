Pollack: I’m a public transit fan or rail nut, or whatever you’d want to call me. I’ve been working on public transit projects since I started in engineering consulting. I like to keep up with what’s going on with major projects across the country, so even though I wasn’t working on the Purple Line, I was certainly aware of its progress and emerging conditions because of the media coverage. [The Maryland Department of Transportation’s] description of what they were looking for in an executive director was one of the most comfortable job descriptions I think I’ve seen in terms of thinking, “Oh, I know that. I know that. I can do that.” It was a very nice fit for my experience. I felt comfortable that I understood what they were looking for. . . . [Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater and Maryland Transit Administrator Kevin Quinn] were amazingly supportive of the project. There was no doubt or question in their minds that this project was moving forward. That confidence was really nice and made me even more excited about the job.