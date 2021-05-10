UPDATE, 7:08 A.M.:

Officials said one travel lane is open, but delays of more than four miles remain.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 95 southbound was closed in Virginia early Monday after a tractor-trailer fire, authorities said.

At around 5:30 a.m., Maryland traffic officials said I-95 southbound was closed past Quantico, or Exit 148, in Stafford County after a tractor-trailer fire. All travel lanes are closed, officials said, and delays stretch for about three miles.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.