MDOT said it will limit the rest of its federally required environmental impact study to exploring how to widen the western part of the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur. The study also will examine adding one toll lane to I-270 in each direction between the Beltway and I-370 and converting the existing carpool lanes to toll lanes. Both highways would end up with four toll lanes — two in each direction.