The FAA said in a statement that it is “investigating the origin of the manufacturing issue that led to the electrical grounding problem.” It said the agency is also auditing Boeing’s process for making minor design changes in its planes.
Boeing said in a statement it “will continue to stay close to our customers as they complete the work to return their airplanes to service.”
That Boeing and its regulator discovered the new safety problem only last month — and not during a protracted reexamination of the plane’s safety following the Max crashes — has continued to raise questions about oversight and safety.
At a Wednesday congressional hearing, Rep. David E. Price (D-N.C.) pressed FAA Administrator Steve Dickson on the agency’s oversight. Price said the “ongoing electrical problems since the ungrounding” of Max jets in November were helping to fuel doubts about the agency’s certification process and Boeing’s response to crashes that killed 346 people. Some of those skeptics would have preferred a permanent grounding of the Max, Price said.
Dickson responded that the Max “is performing as well or better overall than any other airplane out there in the aviation system right now.”
He added that the agency is examining the origins of the manufacturing change that led to the latest electrical problem, and “making sure that we run down whether there were any other implications.” But, Dickson added, “it looks like a pretty straightforward fix.”
The hazard dates to a manufacturing change in early 2019, according to an FAA safety order. Boeing found “a potential weakening of bonds associated with electrical grounding” that could affect the main instrument panel, a standby power unit and a key circuit breaker panel, the agency said. The discovery was made in a new plane that had yet to be delivered, and airlines have not reported experiencing issues.
The problem stemmed from a new drilling procedure affecting metal frames that hold electrical components in the cockpit, according to a person familiar with the details.
When Boeing switched from drilling each hole twice to what was supposed to be a simpler, one-step drilling process, a coat of primer applied on the metal ended up interfering with the electrical grounding on key equipment, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe details of the case that have not been publicly released.
The manufacturing issues could affect ice-protection systems on the planes’ engines and cause other problems in the cockpit, resulting in “loss of critical functions … which may prevent continued safe flight,” according to the FAA safety order.
Fixing the problem requires new attachments meant to eliminate interference with the grounding.
“We expect the work to take a few days per airplane,” Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said last month.
Airlines are beginning to make the needed repairs.
“We expect our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to service in the coming days as we complete our inspection process and ensure those aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards,” United Airlines said in a statement Thursday about its 17 affected aircraft.