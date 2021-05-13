The need for up-to-date driver documents had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland extended the validity of documents that expired since March 2020 to give residents time to process MVA transactions as some branches closed for months during the pandemic, then required appointments when they reopened. Operations continue to be by appointment only.
Officials are urging residents to book appointments, giving themselves plenty of time to renew by the deadline. Many transactions can be done online, including registration and some driver’s license renewals.
The District announced last month the Department of Motor Vehicles will require all registered vehicles in the city to display valid registration and inspection stickers starting June 1. Residents can renew registration online or by mail. The city’s inspection station in Southwest operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
The D.C. DMV also will require expired Washington driver’s licenses and ID cards to be renewed before July 1.
Virginia ended pandemic-related extensions of expired DMV-issued documents last fall.