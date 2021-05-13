Their absences from the daily commute, as well as other office workers being granted similar flexibility, will mean empty seats for a transit system that had counted on fare revenue making up nearly 40 percent of its $2 billion annual operating budget. For Metro board members, the revelations led to questions about how the transit system could fill its buses and trains.
“We’ve obviously had a great deal of focus on the transit commuters, the traditional 9-to-5, and getting people back and forth to work. That’s been the sort of the bread-and-butter that formed a lot of our decisions,” Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said. “But moving forward, you know, people are living differently.”
Transit officials have tried to understand how differently through focus groups, a Metro customer survey and discussions with government and business leaders. The findings presented to board members during a bimonthly meeting Thursday were a culmination of that research, painting a grim picture for an agency hoping for a ridership boost as more workers return to downtown offices this fall.
The pandemic has hurt public transit agencies across the country. With plunging passenger counts, most have relied on federal bailouts to make up for historic fare revenue losses. Subsidized partly by state and local governments, agencies must chart a new path to viability before federal stimulus dollars run out.
In the case of Metro, findings released Thursday show nearly 70 percent of pre-pandemic rail commuters are traveling less often to work than before the pandemic — including about 60 percent who are not traveling to work at all. Of customers who rode Metrorail before the pandemic, 2 in 5 are traveling to work at least one day a week, but only half are now taking Metro. Most told the transit agency they drive into work.
It’s not the health risks of the coronavirus scaring people away: Three out of four people who have stopped taking Metrorail said they would feel safe onboard a train after being vaccinated.
Nor is it fare prices keeping people off the subway: Three out of four riders receive an employer travel subsidy or earn more than $100,000 a year, Metro said.
Instead, it’s telework that’s become the main obstacle for the agency, with the rail system hosting about 100,000 daily weekday trips instead of the 600,000 that took place in the first two months of 2020.
The return of 42 percent of Metro riders by year’s end might also be worse than it sounds: Those who do ride will make fewer trips on the system because of telework, according to the report. On average, the transit agency projects most Metrorail commuters will make four fewer trips each week than before the pandemic.
The outlook was better for Metrobus, where nearly 3 out of 5 pre-pandemic riders have returned, although they also are taking fewer trips.
Ridership on the bus system, which health, emergency, retail and warehouse employees have disproportionately relied on during the pandemic, remains double that of the much larger Metrorail system. Some of the region’s political leaders, as well as business groups and advocates for low-income residents, have called on Metro to shift more services toward blue-collar workers and communities of color.
Metro officials have said they are responding to the changing demand. Bus service will be extended to 2 a.m. daily on 34 lines. More buses are scheduled during weekday commuting periods on six major lines, and four lines will have increased service hours. Ten lines that were canceled during the pandemic will be restored on Saturday and nine will be restored on Sunday, Metro said.
Metro also has standardized rail service based on flattened hourly demand. The agency lowered the frequency of trains during traditional peak travel times and spread them out more evenly between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Transit officials said Thursday that numbers for peak-period ridership — serving the traditional 9-to-5 commuter — will continue to lag during the recovery.
“We don’t know when peak-period ridership will return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Tom Webster, Metro’s vice president for strategy, planning and program management. “We’re expecting, based on this research and based on what we’re hearing and seeing, that there will be a gradual recovery of peak-period ridership but that ridership all day during core hours and on weekends will likely outpace [peak-period] ridership growth.”
Metro Assistant General Manager Lynn Bowersox noted that ride-hailing services are seeing similar trends. Asked what might encourage riders to return to public transportation, Metro research indicated that residents want faster and more reliable service, she said.
“Convenience is king for our customers,” Bowersox said. “Trip time is very, very meaningful.”
She said Metro also is promoting new filtration systems and frequent cleanings as part of a campaign to win back riders. By Labor Day, she said, the agency is planning another campaign that will seek to excite potential riders about returning to the commute.
Board members asked whether the agency could develop new customers from businesses that are expanding in the region, such as Amazon, which is planning a second headquarters in Arlington.
Board members Thursday also received a report from Metro’s inspector general on the Transit Police Office of Professional Responsibility and Inspections, which conducts internal administrative investigations of transit officers. The audit revealed that many cases were missing documentation, including whether legal warnings were read to those accused of crimes and if interviewees understood whether their testimony would grant them immunity.
The audit recommended the department publish an annual summary of complaints against Transit Police officers, as well as the findings of any cases to “further enhance the transparency of the office.”
Of complaints against police between February 2018 and February 2020, the audit said the most common involved vehicle crashes, of which there were 214. There were 89 complaints of rude and discourteous behavior and 59 excessive-force complaints.
The report also indicated that while many other transit police agencies bring in independent law enforcement officers to investigate senior officials when accusations arise, Metro does not.
“Such a policy would avoid potential conflicts of interest and would improve transparency,” the audit said.
Metro board members did not comment on the audit.