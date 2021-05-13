The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond upheld a lower-court ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had properly issued a permit allowing Purple Line construction workers to discharge dredge and fill into wetlands and waterways. The court rejected the opponents’ arguments that the agency’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious” because it hadn’t sufficiently considered a less environmentally damaging bus option that wouldn’t require widening roads and bridges.
“We cannot conclude that the Corps acted arbitrarily or capriciously in failing to consider … unspecified alternative bus options that the plaintiffs appear to favor,” Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote in a 15-page opinion.
The Purple Line’s construction is about 40 percent complete but has limped along since September, when the lead contractor quit over what it said were 2½ years of delays and hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cost overruns. Major construction is expected to resume this fall, after the firms managing the project have said they plan to have a new contractor on board.
The east-west line will connect communities and Metro stations in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties as the Washington region’s first direct suburb-to-suburb rail link.
During oral arguments in March, Keenan had noted that state and federal transit officials had considered some bus options but had determined they would be “very slow” and wouldn’t meet the state’s goal of creating a “more efficient” transit system.
In her ruling, she said the Corps properly determined that a light-rail line was the “least environmentally damaging, practicable alternative” because it had a “much lower impact” on wetlands than other mass transit options studied, even though it affected more streams than some.
The Purple Line’s construction, she said, would cause “minimal aquatic damage” to about a half-acre of wetlands and 5,100 linear feet of streams.
In her ruling, Keenan was joined by Judges A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. and Allison Jones Rushing.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs — the advocacy group Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail and residents John MacKnight Fitzgerald and Leonard Scensny — could not immediately be reached for comment. Maryland Department of Transportation did not have an immediate reaction.
The case appears to end the Purple Line’s seven-year legal saga, unless it ends up at the Supreme Court. MacKnight and the trail group had filed two previous environmental lawsuits against the project, starting in 2014.
An initial ruling in the first lawsuit focusing on the project’s ridership forecasts delayed the start of construction by almost a year, until mid-2017, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected it.
The opponents also lost a second lawsuit, in which they argued the Purple Line would take government funding away from the region’s Metro system. A D.C. federal judge agreed with government lawyers that the project’s $900 million in federal aid had not been diverted from Metro.
The Purple Line will have stops at four Metro stations but is not part of the Metro system.
This story will be updated.