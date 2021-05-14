Srikanth: Our survey found that 91 percent of our respondents working from home said they wanted to continue working from home. What is surprising about that is the pandemic period was really less-than-ideal circumstances to be working from home. Both spouses were working from home. You have children who no longer are able to go to their day care or other activities. Grandma and grandpa are not able to come to help out. And with everyone working from home at the same time, there’s the question of how you manage the demand on the Internet or on computers. With all of these things, you would think that people would say, “Oh, I’m ready to go back into the office.” So I think the point is that in spite of it all, they still want to work from home. And the reason for that is that there were some benefits — quality-of-life benefits.