In an interview on CNN, Bastian said: “Any person joining Delta in the future, we’re going to mandate that they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company.” The vaccine will continue to be optional for workers already at the airline.
“I’m not going to mandate and force people if they have some specific reason why they don’t want to get vaccinated, but I am going to strongly encourage them and make sure they understand the risk to not getting vaccinated,” Bastian said.
Even so, those who opt not to be vaccinated might encounter limits to the work they can do, he said. For example, he said unvaccinated employees may not be able to fly international routes since shots might be required in other countries.
Bastian said more than 60 percent of Delta’s 75,000 employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine, adding that he expected between 75 and 80 percent ultimately would be vaccinated.
Several airline executives have spoken about the role vaccines will play in the travel industry’s recovery. In January, United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said he thought companies should make vaccines mandatory for employees, “because I have confidence in the safety of the vaccine — and I recognize it’s controversial — I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory,” he told employees.
He also addressed the difficulties of requiring the shot, saying: “I don’t think United will get away with and can realistically be the only company that requires vaccines and makes them mandatory. We need some others. We need some others to show leadership. Particularly in the health-care industry.”
American Airlines announced in March that workers who do get the shot will be eligible for an additional day off in 2022 and a $50 voucher. A spokesman for Southwest Airlines said the carrier is encouraging employees to get vaccinated but has not made it a requirement.
Bastian’s announcement comes as the number of people who are traveling continues to increase. On Thursday, more than 1.7 million travelers moved through airport security checkpoints — the most since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The increased numbers are fueled largely by leisure travelers eager to reunite with friends and family or who simply want to travel after being stuck at home. With more than 155 million people vaccinated in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began to allow shots this week for those ages 12 to 15, opening the door for more families to resume more normal activities.
The CDC also revised recommendations on mask-wearing, saying those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most cases. The recommendation comes with caveats for those traveling or using public transportation: Masks are still required in airplanes, buses and trains, and in health-care settings and where state or local restrictions require them.
The TSA, charged with enforcing the federal mask mandate in transportation settings, recently extended that order through Sept. 13. Flight attendants, who have encountered resistance from some passengers who refused to wear masks onboard, say they support keeping the requirement on flights.
“The aircraft cabin is an enclosed, pressurized, and increasingly crowded space as people return to the sky in fewer and smaller airplanes,” Sara Nelson said in a statement. Nelson is the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines.
While airlines are seeing increased demand for domestic travel, they also are pushing for reopening the United States to international travelers. Visitors from more than two-dozen countries in Europe, as well as Brazil and South Africa, are barred from the United States, with some exceptions. The Biden administration recently added travelers from India amid concerns about a surge of coronavirus cases in that country.
Several countries are planning for international visitors. The U.S. travel industry fears being left behind.
Industry officials say they hope travel can resume from some countries, including the United Kingdom, where more than half the eligible population has received at least one dose. In a May 11 letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.K. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, the heads of six major airlines in the United States and the U.K. urged the officials to discuss a reopening of travel between the two nations.
“The return of transatlantic air travel would not only have a significant, positive impact on our respective economies, but will also reunite those who have been separated from their loved ones for over a year,” the executives wrote.