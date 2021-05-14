Metro officials said trains were single-tracking and commuters should expect delays in both directions.
Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic
Infrastructure plans
National aspirations: Can the nation still achieve its highest ambitions?
Buttigieg Q&A: Transportation secretary has Eisenhower, Lincoln and buses on his mind
U.S. vs. the world: Here’s how U.S. infrastructure stacks up against other countries
How we travel
Mask mandate: Masks are still required on planes, trains and buses despite the loosened CDC guidelines
Getting around Washington
Capital Beltway: Maryland scales back most controversial part of Beltway toll lanes plan
Gasoline shortage: Motorists line up at gas stations in the D.C. region
Purple Line: Meet the Maryland transit official behind getting it builtShow More
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.