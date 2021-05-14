Trains on Metro’s Red Line were sharing a track between the Twinbrook and Grosvenor stations in Maryland after a person was struck by a train at the White Flint station, officials said Friday.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said about 1:15 p.m. that a person was pinned beneath a Metro train at the station in the 5500 block of Marinelli Road in Rockville. The person was extricated with critical injuries, official said.

Metro officials said trains were single-tracking and commuters should expect delays in both directions.