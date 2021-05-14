“We’re done being disrespected,” said Tonia White, a senior dispatcher who joined the picket line outside a Hyattsville call center, where she said many of her colleagues are African American women, including struggling single mothers. “They absolutely refuse to give us what we’re worth.”
Metro said the strike’s effect on riders was limited Friday because MetroAccess does not offer same-day service. As of 5 p.m., 95 percent of pickups were on time, Metro said.
“Due to the volume of calls, customers may experience additional wait time to make reservations,” said Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly. “As a reminder, customers always have the option of using the online reservation system without any wait.”
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union, including those from Local 689 — which represents the workers in Hyattsville — said the strike could continue for an extended period. “They pay the workforce here poverty wages,” said union negotiator John Lyons, who said most make less than $15 an hour.
MV Transportation did not respond Friday to requests for comment.
Advocates for people with disabilities said they are concerned about the rights of the Hyattsville workers and the potential for disruptions for those who need MetroAccess for everyday tasks.
“There are thousands of riders a day and people use MetroAccess all across the DMV to get to work, to go to the doctor, to get groceries, to do all the things that are required to be able to live in the community,” said Carol Tyson, a longtime advocate now at the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund.
Tyson said she is worried about service disruptions, including difficulties for people trying to get coronavirus vaccines. She said she also supports the strike and is concerned the call center workers “are not being given the respect and provided the wages and working conditions they need.”
“WMATA needs to take responsibility for what its contractors are paying the workers,” Tyson said.
Ly didn’t say whether Metro believes the workers have been treated fairly.
White said she also has concerns about the difficulties the strike could cause for passengers, but said some of her colleagues are in such challenging financial straits they sometimes bypass lunch at work.
Most customers “are mentally, physically or emotionally challenged. A lot of them don’t have WiFi," White said of making MetroAccess reservations. “They can’t do it online.”
White said striking employees weren’t available Friday to resolve unplanned situations that can arise, such as when a driver can’t find a customer at a pickup spot. Ly said Metro has staff available to respond to those incidents.