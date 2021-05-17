As a result of the incident on a Delta Air Lines flight Dec. 23, the man faces a $52,500 fine. According to the FAA, the man allegedly tried to open the cockpit door and refused to follow instructions from crew members. At one point, after the man allegedly hit a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor, the man then threatened and charged the flight attendant as he tried to restrain the man. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, put plastic handcuffs on the man. The man was able to free himself from one of the handcuffs and allegedly struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. The passenger was taken into custody by police after the plane landed, officials said.