Jordan said bus riders tell him the Baltimore bus system, which was revamped under Quinn in 2017 as BaltimoreLink, hasn’t become more dependable. After transit advocates asked for reliability data, he said, the MTA relaxed the definition of “on time” from a bus being less than one minute early or five minutes late to being less than two minutes early or seven minutes late. “If your bus is five minutes late, and your transfer bus is two minutes early, they’re both ‘on time,' but you’re 45 minutes late to work,” Jordan said. “Nothing has changed in favor of riders.”