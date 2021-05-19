The bill also seeks to stretch the funding by eschewing new rules on federal transportation aid to states and by speeding up environmental reviews that Republicans say unnecessarily delay infrastructure projects.
With the party in the minority, the proposal stands no chance of becoming law. Instead, it is designed to help shape negotiations over infrastructure spending with President Biden and congressional Democrats.
Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the party’s leader on the Transportation Committee, said he is committed to tackling infrastructure spending in a bipartisan way.
“Our bill focuses on the core infrastructure that helps move people and goods through our communities every single day, cuts red tape that holds up project construction, and gets resources into the hands of our states and locals with as few strings attached as possible,” Graves said.
“As the process for considering legislation on infrastructure moves forward, I am eager to see these proposals become part of a robust bipartisan effort — just as the president continues to call for.”
Democrats on the Transportation Committee are in the process of reviewing thousands of earmark requests that would fund lawmakers’ favored projects ahead of unveiling their own new bill, but last year they passed a package worth $500 billion.
While the two sides might now be closer on the basic question of how much to spend, the new Republican proposal underscores deep differences in their priorities.
Democrats are seeking to put new emphasis on rail and transit, seeing them as key to battling climate change and making the transportation system fairer for people who don’t have cars. They have also called for new rules on how states can spend federal transportation money to help meet climate goals.
But aside from a rural transit program, roads remain at the heart of the GOP pitch, as does flexibility for the state officials who ultimately spend the bulk of the money.
Changing the environmental review process has been a high priority for Republican lawmakers, with President Donald Trump having sought to overhaul the laws. The transportation bill sets a target of completing reviews for major projects in two years.
“Cutting red tape that delays infrastructure project delivery will save taxpayer dollars and complete projects more quickly, while still protecting the environment,” said Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the party’s leader on the committee’s roads panel.
While cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation is not a focus of the Republican bill, it does include a section on ensuring infrastructure is better able to withstand disasters such as wildfires and storms that are expected to become more severe in some parts of the country as the climate changes.
The bill would reauthorize core federal transportation programs that support highways and transit. Republicans have pitched those as the heart of any infrastructure package, while Biden is proposing $571 billion in transportation funding on top of the core programs as part of his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.
Negotiations over infrastructure have been focused on the Senate, with Biden meeting several times with Republican leaders including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) to see if a compromise can be reached. Capito, who hosted administration officials including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at her office Tuesday, have proposed some $370 billion in road, transit and transportation safety spending.
Speaking at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in D.C. on Wednesday, Buttigieg said the conversations with Capito have been productive.
“We obviously started in very different places, but that’s how negotiations work,” he said.
In addition to differences over what to spend, Biden has clashed with Republicans on how to pay for his proposals. The White House wants to increase corporate taxes. Republicans lowered them as part of their signature tax cut law in 2017 and say they don’t want to see them rise again.