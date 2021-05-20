While the lanes are still in early design and their construction yet to be approved, the toll rates will be priced into companies’ bids to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the revenue over 50 years.
The per-mile rates — ranging from a minimum 20 cents to a maximum $3.76 for two-axle vehicles — are similar to those charged in Northern Virginia’s high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes, Maryland officials said. They’re also the same as the draft rates released to the authority board in February. However, under the latest proposal, motorcycles would not pay to use the lanes.
“We’re focused on ensuring 45 miles per hour” in the HOT lanes, said Deborah Sharpless, the authority’s chief financial officer “This toll rate range will achieve that.”
The rates would vary widely within the approved ranges based on the segment of highway, time of day and direction of travel to keep traffic moving at 45 mph or faster, officials said.
For example, a 12-mile northbound trip from the American Legion Bridge to I-370 during the evening rush could cost $18.60 , while that trip southbound during the morning rush could be $11.30. Those same trips during off-peak times could be one-sixth to half the cost, according to tolling authority documents.
The highest toll rates would come in the afternoon and evening rush on the inner loop of the Beltway near the American Legion Bridge, officials said.
The toll ranges would cover the first segment of the state’s toll lane plan, on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the bridge and the I-270 spur, and on I-270 between the Beltway and I-370. Opponents have criticized the plan as being too environmentally destructive and giving short shrift to mass transit.
Sharpless said the maximum toll rates would be “very, very rare,” such as when traffic bogs down because of extreme weather or a serious collision.
Unlike in Virginia, Maryland’s HOT lanes also would have a “soft rate cap” — $1.50 per mile for most passenger vehicles and $9 per mile for tractor-trailers — that would be well below the maximum. That rate could be exceeded only temporarily when traffic in the HOT lanes reached a certain volume or slowed below 50 mph, she said.
That would prevent price gouging by requiring that toll rates increase only when necessary to maintain free-flowing traffic and to do so gradually and in a formulaic way, Sharpless said. Texas is the only other state that “protects” motorists in such a way, she said.
In addition to motorcycles, the HOT lanes would be free for buses and vehicles with three or more people. The regular lanes would remain free.
The state recently put on indefinite hold plans to add toll lanes to the upper part of the Beltway east of I-270 in Montgomery County and through Prince George’s County to Route 5.
