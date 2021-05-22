On transit, which is the responsibility of the Senate’s Banking Committee, the parties have bigger disagreements. An infrastructure framework issued by Senate Republicans in April proposed holding transit spending at the level in the last long-term reauthorization bill, from 2015 — an approach that would effectively cut spending. Democrats are seeking to dramatically increase funding for transit, arguing that getting people to ride buses and trains is vital if the nation is to meet its climate change goals and ensure people who don’t have cars can easily get to work.