A: I think they’re coming. I don’t think there’s any doubt that they’re coming. The industry was somewhat optimistic about how soon they would come and how solvable the problems were, but it’s taking significant time. There is a lot of progress being made for sure. But there’s a reason why they’re testing in Phoenix and Austin, because the weather’s always good, particularly in the Phoenix area. It’s more modern, all the roads are laid out in grids. It’s fairly simple to navigate, relative to Boston or Washington, D.C. Washington has weather issues. It has spokes and hubs and bizarre intersections and roundabouts and all sorts of things, and that’s going to be much more of a difficult problem …. Beyond that, if you’re driving in mixed traffic, drivers create a lot of variance in the system, right? They don’t always follow the rules, and they don’t always follow the rules well. A study we did years ago found that when drivers pull up to make a stop and then make a right turn after stopping, less than 50 percent stopped at all. The average speed for those that didn’t stop was 11 miles an hour. … Another example is interstate highways. The average speed on an interstate highway in the U.S. is greater than the speed limit. So do you let the fully autonomous vehicle exceed the speed limit? Does it follow the flow of traffic? Or is it just going to be kind of in the way all the time, as the rest of the traffic is trying to get around it, which could create more risk? It’s a really hard problem for automated vehicles to predict and interact with human variability.