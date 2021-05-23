The man showed no signs of life when first responders arrived, Jannetta said.
Red Line trains were bypassing the NoMa-Gallaudet station on a single track with delays in both directions, Jannetta said. He said Metro was dispatching shuttle buses to take passengers at the station, located near M and Second streets NE, to connecting stations.
Metro Transit Police were assisting D.C. fire officials in the response.
The National Institute of Mental Health urges people who are in crisis or know someone in crisis to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HELLO” to 741741. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the institute.