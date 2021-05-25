LaJoye said air travelers should arrive early to allow time to get through airport security. He also reminded those with guns to pack them in checked luggage, saying the TSA has seen an “alarming trend” in guns found at checkpoints. Even with the “drastic reduction” in air travel in 2020, LaJoye said, TSA officers discovered more than 3,000 guns in carry-on bags — double the rate of 2019, he said.