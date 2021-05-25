As more Americans get vaccinated, they are showing a pent-up demand for traveling and visiting long-distance friends and family, officials said. As a result, they said, waits at some checkpoints have grown from their pandemic lull.
The travel bump “is a positive sign that our nation is beginning to recover from this challenging pandemic,” Mayorkas said during a news conference at Reagan National Airport.
Asked how long air travelers will have to wear masks — particularly since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised they were no longer necessary in most indoor settings for fully vaccinated people — Mayorkas said he encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated.
“We are going to release the mandate when the science and the data establishes that that is in the best interest of the American public’s health,” he said. “We are working as quickly as possible to see that day.”
The TSA recently extended the mask requirement through Sept. 13.
Since requiring face masks in airports and on planes, the TSA has investigated more than 1,300 cases of noncompliance and more than 60 cases of TSA employees being physically attacked, said acting TSA administrator Darby LaJoye.
LaJoye said waits at some TSA checkpoints are increasing along with passenger volumes. He said the TSA has hired more than 3,000 employees since January and expects to add another 1,000 by July 4. The agency expects to hire a total of 6,000 officers by Labor Day, he said. In February, the TSA had said it hoped to hire more than 6,000 screening officers “by summer.”
LaJoye said air travelers should arrive early to allow time to get through airport security. He also reminded those with guns to pack them in checked luggage, saying the TSA has seen an “alarming trend” in guns found at checkpoints. Even with the “drastic reduction” in air travel in 2020, LaJoye said, TSA officers discovered more than 3,000 guns in carry-on bags — double the rate of 2019, he said.
While most people caught with guns told officials they had forgotten about the firearm, LaJoye said they posed “a clear threat to public safety” because nearly 90 percent were loaded.
Travel industry leaders said they are heartened by the return of leisure travel but worry about the anemic business and international travel markets — a key source of revenue for the industry.
Nicholas Calio, chief executive of Airlines For America, said airlines hope to begin to break even by the end of the year.
“We need to open up business travel, and we need to open up international markets,” Calio said. “That’s where most of the revenue is, and that revenue subsidizes a great number of our domestic flights.”