Transportation: Infrastructure and the pandemic
Infrastructure plans
Money for roads: Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill
How we travel
Free transit: After showing its worth during pandemic, momentum builds for free or reduced-fare transit
Vaccine mandate: Airline says new employees must be vaccinated for the coronavirus
Mask mandate: Masks are still required on planes, trains and buses despite the loosened CDC guidelines
Getting around Washington
Capital Beltway: A Metro ‘Beltway Line’? Transit advocates say a new American Legion Bridge should leave room for rail.Show More
