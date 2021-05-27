In March, the FAA alleged that between 2015 and 2019, the company installed a guidance system on 759 Boeing 737 Max and NG airplanes with sensors that had not been tested or were not approved as being compatible with the equipment.
Two months earlier, the FAA also alleged that Boeing had submitted about 178 Max aircraft for airworthiness certification although the planes had nonconforming slat tracks. That equipment, the FAA explains, is wing-mounted and used to guide the wing flaps that provide lift during takeoffs and landings.
The slat tracks also were improperly marked, the FAA said.
The agency said the mistake resulted in the slat tracks being weakened. The FAA said Boeing was aware of the problem but “knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test.”
The FAA gave Boeing one month from the signing of the settlement to pay the $17 million penalty.
“Keeping the flying public safe is our primary responsibility,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. “That is not negotiable, and the FAA will hold Boeing and the aviation industry accountable to keep our skies safe.”
Boeing said the issues in its production system and supply chain have been “fully resolved.”
“We take our responsibility to meet all regulatory requirements very seriously,” company spokesman Bryan Watt said in a statement. “We continue to devote time and resources to improving safety and quality performance across our operations. This includes ensuring that our teammates understand all requirements and comply with them in every way.”
Under the settlement, Boeing must create a review process or procedures that ensure the company will not install parts that do not conform to designs. The FAA said company officials need to examine whether Boeing is overseeing its part supply chain correctly and whether a 737 production increase is safe.
Results from internal studies of Boeing’s production rates and other data must to be shared with the FAA, the settlement said. The agency also ordered Boeing to reduce the likelihood that it will send the FAA future airplanes for certification that have the wrong parts.
Boeing could be fined up to $10.1 million if it does not meet deadlines in the agreement, the FAA said.
This month, Democrats on the House Transportation Committee launched a review of the Max, seeking records from Boeing and the FAA about a manufacturing issue that recently led to dozens of the jets being grounded. That push came after lawmakers issued a scathing report last year on a pair of crashes involving the Max that killed 346 people and shook the reputations of Boeing and the FAA.
The committee said in a statement it was posing questions to Boeing and the FAA while seeking the records after production problems.
The FAA approved a solution for the new electrical problem on the Max this month, clearing the planes to return to service. The FAA said the problem stemmed from a manufacturing change and could lead to “multiple simultaneous” safety hazards in the cockpit and prevent planes from flying or landing safely.
Boeing disclosed the problem in April, months after the Max had been approved to fly again after the crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Ian Duncan contributed to this report.