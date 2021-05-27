“After we got vaccinated, we knew we were going to be good to go,” said Phil Macey, 58, of New Jersey, who was traveling up Interstate 95 in Laurel, Md., this week from a family get-together that had been rescheduled from last spring.
In March, Biden said a successful vaccination push would allow for a “truly special” July Fourth, “where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.” As a holiday weekend approaches that marks the unofficial launch of summer, progress in the Washington region and nationwide in suppressing the coronavirus’s spread have moved up that target date for many travelers.
At the same time, public health experts point to persistent challenges in managing a divided response to the coronavirus, in which an outpouring of joy at the waning pandemic is accompanied by lingering threats from people still unvaccinated. The disease is still infecting thousands of people — and killing hundreds — each day in the United States.
In a meeting of those two worlds in Ocean City, Md., the start of the holiday weekend will bring something new to the beach town’s boardwalk, alongside french fries and frozen custard. Firefighters will provide walk-up vaccinations on the boardwalk Friday morning, and similar pop-up clinics are expected throughout the summer, in addition to regular sites. A rainy forecast could dampen crowds this weekend, but local officials said they expect a busy summer.
AAA estimates 37 million people will travel 50 miles or more this weekend — a 60 percent jump from last year, when the driver advocacy group didn’t bother to release its traditional Memorial Day travel forecasts two months into the pandemic. The expected total would still be 13 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
In the D.C. region, nearly 935,000 residents are expected to travel this weekend, a rise on par with elsewhere in the nation, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Gas prices are averaging more than $3 a gallon, the highest for a Memorial Day weekend in seven years, AAA said. Drivers also will find “out of gas” signs at some spots along the East Coast as the fuel distribution system catches up from the Colonial Pipeline being offline for 11 days.
Air travel also is rebounding, hitting some of its highest levels of the pandemic in recent days. Aviation officials have voiced concerns about disruptive or violent passengers in recent months, including some who are unfamiliar with or refuse to follow federal mask requirements for airports and planes.
Officials at Dulles International and Reagan National airports said they were preparing for a busy holiday weekend, warning travelers to arrive early for flights. At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, officials said passenger counts for much of the holiday weekend will be about 80 percent of 2019 levels.
Some public health experts voiced concerns about the busy travel weekend, with about 40 percent of the U.S. population being fully vaccinated and about half with at least one shot. The problem, they say, is the potential for unvaccinated people to gather across the country for weddings, family reunions and other events, especially where mask-wearing is no longer required.
Amanda Castel, an epidemiology professor at George Washington University, said she expects small coronavirus outbreaks might emerge seven to 14 days after the holiday weekend in pockets of the country with low vaccination rates. However, she said she doesn’t expect a nationwide surge because of rising vaccination numbers.
“I think this is going to be one of the tests of how well we're doing as a country, as we see people move around more and travel more,” Castel said.
She said unvaccinated travelers should consider getting tested before their trip and research the coronavirus case rates at their destination. They also should wear a mask and keep their distance from others, she said.
In groups with vaccinated and unvaccinated people — including families with unvaccinated children — staying outdoors is the safest way to socialize, experts say.
One place to do that will be state and national parks. National Park Service officials say they expect to break visitor records this year, surpassing a peak of 327 million in 2019. One clue is a jump of more than 20 percent in traffic to the agency’s Plan Your Visit websites, with the one for Zion National Park in Utah up 84 percent compared with 2019.
With many popular sites nearly or fully booked through Labor Day, Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said planning, nimbleness and patience will be key. That might mean trading Yosemite, where all camping and lodging spots in the park have been grabbed, for an alternative like Devils Postpile National Monument, or shifting beyond peak summer months, she said.
“Rangers will tell you their favorite time of year is the fall,” Anzelmo-Sarles said. “Wildlife are active. Parks are quieter. And there are still great to things to do.”
Echoing the Park Service’s emphasis on flexibility and pre-trip legwork, other travel experts said basics such as reservations will be particularly critical this summer.
“Road-tripping without a plan to the national park areas is not advisable,” said Anna Olson, president of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. The town of Jackson, Wyo., near entrances to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, is at occupancy.
Vaccination questions continue to weigh on some travelers.
Neil Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland, said he’s especially concerned about the risk to children, many of whom aren’t eligible for vaccines and are making up a growing proportion of the coronavirus caseload as more adults get vaccinated.
“I’d put it off,” he said of travel before being fully vaccinated.
Uncertainty and distrust remains. A recent Axios/Ipsos poll showed about a quarter of respondents trust people at an airport, outdoor sporting event or in a restaurant to be honest about whether they have been vaccinated.
The Biden administration is still targeting July 4 as a hoped-for breakthrough for the nation, and health officials were encouraging Americans to take a moment over the long holiday weekend to get vaccinated. Their goal remains getting 70 percent of adults to have at least one shot by Independence Day.
“When the virus looks for a place to spread and it doesn’t spread to a vaccinated person, it will look for you,” said Andy Slavitt, a top White House adviser on the response to the pandemic.
Susan Storey of Orlando, who works for an amusement park trade group, said she launched a summer vacation this week with three other families and nine children under 12 at a nearby resort, where her 10-year-old son Aiden hugged friends and sloshed down a massive waterslide.
“I’ve seen my kid smile more today than I think he has in months,” she said.
At a highway rest stop in Maryland, Carolyn Kreiner, 80, said she and her husband, George, were taking their first trip since the pandemic began.
They have been vaccinated since February and were heading home to Pennsylvania after visiting granddaughters in Florida for the first time in two years. She said the trip had been a welcome break from mostly staying home for 14 months.
“It’s just so wonderful to be free,” Kreiner said. “I felt like a bird out of a cage.”
Emily Guskin and Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.