It includes an assumption that spending through the Highway Trust Fund, Congress’s main account for surface transportation spending, will be flat for a decade. Department officials said that’s not what they want — or expect — to see, but it’s a placeholder, pending the action they hope to influence in the coming months on Capitol Hill.
The budget also includes tens of billions of dollars in Transportation Department spending in the next fiscal year that would depend on passage of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan. That far-reaching infrastructure initiative was unveiled as a $2.25 trillion proposal and is the subject of intense jockeying with congressional Republicans.
“The president’s budget calls for an additional $547 billion for U.S. DOT over five years, including $76 billion in 2022,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “This would allow us to get started with long-overdue transportation infrastructure improvements in highways, rail, transit, ports and aviation.”
According to Buttigieg and budget documents, the department would do so while emphasizing key policy priorities, including improving safety, promoting equity, addressing climate change and strengthening economic security.
Among the initiatives, many of which would stretch over multiple years:
• $2 billion for establishing a new Advanced Research Projects Agency-Infrastructure program and supporting basic research. The funds would be awarded to universities, companies and other groups to spur early stage research meant to transform the way infrastructure is developed and built.
• $5 billion for an Infrastructure Grant Challenge, which would give funds and technical assistance to mayors, governors and others to tackle ambitious projects that might otherwise falter. It would emphasize tapping labor, academic and private sector help, and would be a dramatic scaling up of the department’s 2016 Smart City Challenge.
• $10 billion for a new Carbon Reduction Bonus Program, to spur states to cut greenhouse gases. States making significant reductions would get added federal benefits, while those that don’t would have to tap other funds to make progress.
• $40 billion for a Bridge Investment Program, which would speed up fixes using existing funding channels and launch new efforts targeting problem bridges that have received few, if any, resources. Bridges critical to the economy and most susceptible to damage from climate change would be a focus.