Amvets, which is organizing the event, said there won’t be a formal ceremony or gathering on the Mall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say more than 50,000 motorcycles are expected for the event.
In addition to road closures, police say parking restrictions also will be in place on several city streets.
D.C. police said the following streets in the assembly area will be closed to traffic from about 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:
• Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19th Street SE to the entrance to RFK Lot 8.
• East Capitol Street from 19th Street SE to 22nd Street SE.
• 22nd Street from C Street SE to Independence Avenue SE.
• Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle SE to 11th Street SE.
These streets will be closed from about 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:
• The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia).
• Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to Third Street NW.
• Independence Avenue SW from 23rd Street SW to Third Street SW.
• Third Street from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street SW.
• Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to C Street SW.
• Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW.
• Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street SW.
• Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• The Ninth Street Tunnel.
• 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• The 12th Street Tunnel.
• 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street SW.
• Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue SW (north on 14th Street — lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open).
• 15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW.
• 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.
• 18th Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• 20th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• 21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• 23rd Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
• Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue NW.
• Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive SW.
• Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive SW — all traffic will be sent out Interstate 66 split.
• Maine Avenue from Seventh Street to 14th Street SW (local traffic only).
• 11th Street SE from Pennsylvania Avenue SE to M Street SE.
These streets on the demonstration route will be closed from about 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:
• No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on I-695 from I-295. The eastbound lanes will remain open.
• The ramp to westbound I-695 at 11th Street and K Street SE will be closed.
• The ramp to westbound I-695 at Third Street and Virginia Avenue SE will be closed.
• The ramp from northbound South Capitol Street will be closed to westbound I-395.
• The ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel will be closed to westbound I-395.