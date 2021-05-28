From there, we worked on I-95, we worked on I-66. I don’t need to tell you just how congested 95 is, particularly between Fredericksburg and Washington, some of the most congested in the country. One of the obvious ideas was adding a lane in each direction for 52 miles between Fredericksburg and 495, and the cost of doing that was $12.5 billion. In 10 years when that project would have been completed, we looked at the modeling and saw the road was just as congested on the day we finished as the day we started. So with that information, that is how we actually identified rail as a viable option.