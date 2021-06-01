Among options Metro officials said they are open to: capping the amount of fares a person spends by the day, week or month. On rail, the transit agency would consider lowering fares during times that are outside of peak commuting travel times to $2 from $3.85; a zone fare structure based on location and destination; lowering the minimum and maximum fare charges; and free or cheaper parking. On buses, Metro indicated in its report that it is open to a flat $1 bus fare.