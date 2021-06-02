Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized 240 blank firing pistols at Dulles International Airport that had come to the United States from Turkey.

The guns seized on Friday were part of a larger shipment that arrived in the United States on April 29 that were held for further investigation by CBP and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which regulates the importation of firearms.

The shipment, listed as “sporting blank gun,” included 620 blank firing guns of various models. It was headed to an address in Bensalem, Pa.

ATF agents determined that 240 Zoraki model M2906 pistols could be converted into handguns. Those guns were seized for violating U.S. import laws. Authorities released the remaining 380 blank firing guns.

“Many communities continue to suffer under the siege of violent crimes often committed by armed and dangerous people, so keeping this shipment of easily converted firearms out of the hands of criminals is one way in which Customs and Border Protection can protect our families, friends and neighbors and help make our streets safer,” Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement.